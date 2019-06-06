Teen locked out of house gets stuck in chimney

INGLEWOOD, Calif. - Firefighters in Inglewood rescued a teen girl from a chimney Wednesday.
Neighbors called 911 after hearing her calls for help.
TRENDING NOW:
About 10 firefighters climbed two stories onto the roof. They began to break apart bricks and dropped a rope down the chimney.
The firefighters were able to hoist the teen up and out that way. The girl appeared to be dirty but not hurt.
As for why she was in there in the first place, a neighbor said the girl was locked out of her home and thought it was a good idea to try to get in through the chimney.
CNN/KCAL
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}