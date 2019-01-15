0 Teen's service dog gunned down outside family home

QUINLAN, Texas - There's a heartbreaking mystery in Texas after a teen's loyal service dog was shot outside its home.

Hannah Westmoreland wasn't even a teenager when the town of Quinlan raised $10,000 to get a service dog for the young girl with diabetes. "It just kind of became pretty important for her to have something," her mother, Tina, told KTVT.

Journey was specially trained to detect the smell when Hannah's blood sugar was low. For nearly four years, the golden retriever has been a playful family dog. "Very loving and gentle caring," said Hannah. And also right by the side of the 15-year-old, ready to alert her by bumping her leg with his nose.

On Sunday morning, Journey was let out for his daily quick dip in the pond he loved outside his family's rural home. That's when someone shot the 4-year-old service dog while his family was inside.

"He was breathing really hard and his gums were white, then he laid his head on my lap. I just went over there and kissed him on the head and told him everything was going to be OK," said Hannah. Journey died despite efforts by a vet clinic to save him.

The family has no idea who did it or why.

"He took Hannah's little hero for no reason. He took what has saved her life more than once. He was going to be with her while she was in college to keep her help healthy in college," said Tina.



CNN/KTVT