Teen with autism donates peanut butter prize to furloughed government workers

    WOODBRIDGE, Va. - Fifteen-year-old Eric McKay likes peanut butter. Specifically, he likes Lidl's peanut butter. "Good. It's good. And not chunky," McKay told WRC.

    And, as the result of a social media challenge, he ended up with a lot of it. Now he's sharing it with shutdown-impacted federal workers.

    McKay, who lives in Woodbridge, and goes by the nickname "Bean," has autism and he eats peanut butter sandwiches on toasted English muffins three times a day.

    When Lidl had a sale on its store brand peanut butter last year, McKay's mom stocked up on 72 jars of it.

    After McKay finished all 72 jars, which he individually numbered and kept track of, he tweeted to Lidl in October with a picture of the empty jars. Lidl gave him another 72 jars and then upped the ante.

    If he could get 72,000 retweets, Lidl would give him a lifetime supply of its peanut butter.

    Last week, McKay hit that goal and announced that he wanted to donate a portion of his winnings to workers affected by the federal government shutdown. "I just got a lot of food. I don't need all this food," said McKay.

    His father is a furloughed federal worker.

     
     

