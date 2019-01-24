Teen with autism donates peanut butter prize to furloughed government workers

WOODBRIDGE, Va. - Fifteen-year-old Eric McKay likes peanut butter. Specifically, he likes Lidl's peanut butter. "Good. It's good. And not chunky," McKay told WRC.
And, as the result of a social media challenge, he ended up with a lot of it. Now he's sharing it with shutdown-impacted federal workers.
McKay, who lives in Woodbridge, and goes by the nickname "Bean," has autism and he eats peanut butter sandwiches on toasted English muffins three times a day.
When Lidl had a sale on its store brand peanut butter last year, McKay's mom stocked up on 72 jars of it.
Dear @LidlUS— Philosopher Bean (@BeanPhilosopher) October 16, 2018
My name is Bean. I eat peanut butter and jelly English muffins for three meals a day.
Back in February, my mom bought 72 jars of your peanut butter when it was on sale for 78 cents a jar. I numbered each jar. pic.twitter.com/u4wBgH8rzm
After McKay finished all 72 jars, which he individually numbered and kept track of, he tweeted to Lidl in October with a picture of the empty jars. Lidl gave him another 72 jars and then upped the ante.
If he could get 72,000 retweets, Lidl would give him a lifetime supply of its peanut butter.
Last week, McKay hit that goal and announced that he wanted to donate a portion of his winnings to workers affected by the federal government shutdown. "I just got a lot of food. I don't need all this food," said McKay.
His father is a furloughed federal worker.
I’m giving away some of my peanut butter, and if you are furloughed like my dad you can have some. I hope my dad is working but he’ll be there if he’s still not. #LidlBeanutButter https://t.co/BoTk8TnFWu— Philosopher Bean (@BeanPhilosopher) January 21, 2019
NBC/WRC
