0 Teen without arms makes high school JV baseball team

DECATUR, Ill. - A high school baseball player in Decatur is getting a lot of attention for making plays on the field without arms.

Myshaun Dozier was born with TAR syndrome, a defect that causes the radius bone in the arm not to develop. But that has not stopped Dozier, who plays in the outfield.

The 16-year-old says it was the greatest moment of his life when he made the team. He suits up and gives it his all out on the field.

"I didn't think I was going to make the team because a little scrub like me, making the team and all of that it was really, it was really one of my greatest moments in my life, you know what I'm saying, so I'm really going to take this as an opportunity to show people that not only me, but people like me can do something like this," Dozier told WAND.

Dozier is like any other player on the team, said his coach.

"Honestly, I didn't know what he was going to be able to do. So, I'm trying to think of all these things in my head, what can he do, what can he do. You no what, I just leave it up to Myshaun, Myshaun you do whatever you need to do, whatever you can do. So, I can push you as much as I can, but ultimately it's gonna be you that's going to have to push yourself," said coach Jesse Danbury.



NBC/WAND