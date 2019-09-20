Teenager charged with killing two people in house fire

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. - A West Virginia teenager has been charged with killing two people in a fire.
Madison Wine was originally arrested as a juvenile after a fire killed two people in Davisville last May.
She is now being charged as an adult.
TRENDING NOW:
The charges against Wine, who was 16 years old at the time of the fire, were revealed in an indictment unsealed Thursday afternoon in Wood County circuit court in Parkersburg, West Virginia.
She is also charged with single counts of attempted murder, first-degree arson and cruelty to animals.
Robert Taylor, 58, and Charloette Taylor, 52, died in the fire on Spruce Street in Davisville on May 5.
The fire also injured a 6-year-old girl, who authorities said was treated at the West Penn Burn Center in Pittsburgh.
NBC/WTAP
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}