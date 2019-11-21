0 Testimony begins in trial of Pennsylvania man who threatened president

SCRANTON, Pa. - Testimony began in Scranton Tuesday in the federal trial of Shawn Christy. The McAdoo man is accused of making threats against the president and a county district attorney.

"He's holding up pretty well, I don't think a lot of people would be able to do what he's doing right now," the accused's mother, Karen Christy, told WNEP.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Francis Sempa said in his opening statement for Christy's federal trial Christy's "lack of respect for the law has been shown time and time again."

Christy said in his opening statement, "A lot of what the government has is hearsay."

His parents paint a portrait of an angry and scared man who feels he has been wronged by the government many times.

WNEP spoke to Christy's father in June 2018 after police raided the family's home, beginning the three-month search for Christy. Craig Christy said, "I wouldn't find him as a threat right now. He's just angry. He's angry at the whole situation."

TRENDING NOW:

Christy said in court that he feared for his life and safety after the police raid. Christy's mother said that's why he continued to run.

"He was coming home to surrender himself. But because he found out what had happened to our home, and that his cat was dead because of their actions, that's what led up to this manhunt for him," said Karen Christy.

A Secret Service agent testified in court Christy's father is the one who contacted authorities about the threat posted on Facebook, saying he was concerned.

Christy maintains the government has yet to prove he was the one who actually made the Facebook post threatening the president.

He believes he can prove his phone records were altered.

An FBI special agent testified that Facebook granted authorities a search warrant, allowing them full access to Christy's account.

That agent said it's "possible" that someone else could have created the Facebook account, but they would have to know a lot of Christy's background information in order to make such detailed posts about his life and his court cases.



CNN/WNEP