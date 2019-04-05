Texas authorities arrest man who they say confessed to killing, cremating his wife

KATY, Texas - A Texas community is stunned by a violent crime that police say happened in their quiet neighborhood. According to authorities, Jay Hammersley confessed to killing his wife, Mara Vestal, 29, and burning her body. It was Hammersley's longtime friend who helped police arrest him.
Prosecutors say Vestal was strangled at the hands of her husband, her body then burned in a shed. Hammersley has three children, including a toddler, with Vestal. Carvana Cloud, from the Harris County District Attorney's Office told KTRK, "This is a very horrific and very tragic and very personal homicide."
TRENDING NOW:
- FBI: DNA results show boy found in Kentucky is not missing Illinois boy
- Police searching for 2 men after driver nearly hits officer while fleeing from traffic stop
- PHOTOS: Allegheny County Most Wanted: Firearm-related crimes
- VIDEO: Bill introduced to fight ‘pink tax’ on women
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Prosecutors say it's the attempted cover up that's disturbing, too. They say Hammersley called to report that his wife was missing after he killed her. Meanwhile, Hammersley confided in his friend, Robert telling him he'd killed his wife. And he even asked Robert to help dispose of the body. Prosecutors say he burned the body in a shed and put it in a trash bag.
KTRK talked to Robert by phone, "He told me just murdered somebody. He told me he just murdered his wife. That was obviously pretty shocking... Never in a million years would I think he would be capable of killing his wife."
Robert told Hammersley to call police and when he didn't, Robert made the call to authorities himself.
Neighbors said they did see law enforcement officers going through trash bags at the home and that that looked strange, especially in their neighborhood. There is no word on whether the body has been recovered.
CNN/KTRK
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}