Texas woman celebrates her 110th birthday

    A Houston woman is celebrating her 110th birthday.

    Family, friends and community leaders were all on hand to honor Elizabeth Francis, who they say, remains healthy and strong.

    Elizabeth Francis credits her longevity to her faith.

    The oldest known living person right now is Kane Tanaka.

    She lives in Japan and is currently 116-years-old.

     

