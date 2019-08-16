The next 'level': Ohio newlyweds create arcade game about marriage ceremony

An Ohio couple is taking their marriage to the next 'level'.
The couple created "Til Death Do Us Part" - a video game based on their ceremony.
That's right, instead of bouquets and garters, this couple celebrated their wedding with a game they designed themselves.
TRENDING NOW:
- Explosives found in car after driver runs from traffic stop
- Police seize glue, jars from home of man charged in Pa. product tampering investigation
- 'It's a miracle': Woman survives 5,000-foot fall after parachute fails to open
- VIDEO: Elizabeth Forward School District files lawsuit against bus company
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
In the game, the couple must smack down doves and blast cold feet.
It's what happens when two engineers tie the knot!
It took eight months from start to finish, but one area they had no problem was deciding what to call it.
The game was such a success with friends and family, Dylan and Maggie want to start customizing their game for other couples getting married.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}