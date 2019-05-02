  • Thieves steal 134 tires, wheels from car dealership

    SLIDELL, La. - Someone stole more than 130 tires from a Louisiana car dealership in under an hour, and now the business owner is offering a reward.

    Police say two thieves are wanted in connection with the theft at Matt Bowers Slidell car dealership.

    Bowers said 134 tires were stolen off 31 vehicles. The thieves pulled up in a U-Haul truck early Saturday morning. They cut the lock with bolt cutters and stole $120,000 worth of wheels and tires within 45 minutes.

    Bowers is offering a $25,000 reward for information on the culprits.

    "Honestly, if somebody is going to get stolen from in this town I'm glad it's me because anybody who knows me knows I'm not going to let this slide any way shape or form. So I can't go do the law enforcement work. I can't do the police work. But you know, I can help motivate people to cooperate with the police and that's what I plan on doing," Bowers told WDSU.

    Officials say the thieves seem to know what they're doing. They got around surveillance cameras, locks, and alarms and they were able to manipulate parking lot lights so they could work in darkness.
     

     

