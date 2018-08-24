Three Milwaukee brewers unite to make Harley-Davidson Lager

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin - It took four men -- one Harley and three Davidsons -- to found iconic motorcycle company Harley-Davidson.
That was 115 years ago.
In 2018, it took three brewers to craft a beer to celebrate that anniversary.
The limited edition Harley-Davidson Lager is made with malts grown in Milwaukee to honor the city the company calls home.
Hog riders are known to be a tight bunch, helping and supporting each other.
One brewer said it was the same with them when they joined forces to create the recipe.
"The idea came together with the brewers really quickly and we're all about ... the kumbaya in our industry is really fun. We all like to brew together," said Jim McCabe, of the Milwaukee Brewing Company.
Harley-Davidson Lager is available starting Thursday at the Harley Davidson Museum.
CNN/WISN
