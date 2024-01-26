Smoke detector alerted family to overnight house fire

DUNBAR TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Three people escaped an overnight house fire in Fayette County.

The fire on Locust Street in Dunbar Township was reported around 3:20 Friday morning.

Firefighters had to bring in a water tanker due to water supply issues.

A smoke detector alerted the family to the fire.

“Smoke alarm probably saved their life. Woke their son up. They work. People need to have them in every room. They will save your life,” said Kevin Logan, Assistant Fire Chief at DL&V Fire Department.

Nobody was hurt.

Firefighters said the home was a total loss.

