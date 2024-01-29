Three people escape overnight house fire in Ross Township

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Three people escaped an overnight house fire in Ross Township.
The fire was reported around 3:30 Monday morning on Crider Hill Road in the Keown Heights neighborhood, which is just off Babcock Boulevard.
Firefighters were able to contain the fire in one room of the home.
A woman was taken to the hospital. Her condition is not known.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
TRENDING NOW:
©2024 Cox Media Group