Three people escape overnight house fire in Ross Township

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Three people escaped an overnight house fire in Ross Township.

The fire was reported around 3:30 Monday morning on Crider Hill Road in the Keown Heights neighborhood, which is just off Babcock Boulevard.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire in one room of the home.

A woman was taken to the hospital. Her condition is not known.

