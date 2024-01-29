News

Three people escape overnight house fire in Ross Township

By WPXI.com News Staff
By WPXI.com News Staff

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Three people escaped an overnight house fire in Ross Township.

The fire was reported around 3:30 Monday morning on Crider Hill Road in the Keown Heights neighborhood, which is just off Babcock Boulevard.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire in one room of the home.

A woman was taken to the hospital. Her condition is not known.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • 2 teens shot in Pittsburgh neighborhood
  • ‘It’s not uncommon’: Air fryer explodes in Whitehall home
  • USA Hockey mandates neck guards for all players under the age of 18 starting Aug. 1
  • VIDEO:Local hockey community weighs in after USA Hockey mandates neck guards for players younger than 18
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read