Three sisters in Maine retire with combined 117 years of teaching

Three sisters, who all work as teachers in the state of Maine, have decided to retire at the same time.
Cecile LaPlante, Theresa LaPlante and Sue Donovan will be retiring at the end of this school year after working in education for a combined 117 years.
Sue Donovan teaches math at Memorial Middle School, and has been teaching for 37 years.
Her older sister, Theresa LaPlante, is a guidance counselor at Portland High School, and has been in education for 38 years.
Their eldest sister, Cecile LaPlante, teaches French at South Portland High School; she's been doing it the longest at 42 years.
All three say the decision to retire was made independent from each other.
While they’re excited to see what the future has in store, the sisters confess that the last day of school will be a bittersweet beginning to the next chapter of their lives.
