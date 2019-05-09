Thursday is National Lost Sock Memorial Day

Have you ever wondered why you end up with so many single socks ... socks for which you can't find matches?
If so, you're not alone.
Apparently, the problem is so pervasive there is now a national observance for lost socks. It's called National Lost Sock Memorial Day, and it is observed every year on May 9.
TRENDING NOW:
- Suspect arrested in Stowe Township shooting
- Man found with stab wound in middle of the street dies
- Evacuations lifted for Etna homes, businesses as crews monitor damage from fire at large building
- VIDEO: Pittsburgh leaders approve $32M for I-579 ‘cap' project
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
The question of where all those lost socks go has probably been pondered since the invention of socks themselves. There may never be an answer, but at least there's a day set aside to recognize this humorous and yet slightly frustrating phenomenon.
So, take a moment to accept that those lost socks are gone forever and throw out or recycle the lonely single-sock mates that were left behind.
COPYRIGHT 2019 WWW.CNN.COM. TURNER BROADCASTING SYSTEM, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}