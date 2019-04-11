Thursday is National Pet Day

Pet owners know every day feels like National Pet Day, but Thursday it's official.
It's a time to pay special attention to your best friend, and species is irrelevant.
Some people have furry dogs and cats, others prefer feathered friends, fish or even scaly snakes.
Whatever companion brings you joy, take some time today to make sure you're providing the very best environment.
Throw away toys that have become unsafe, verify vaccinations are up to date and check tags or other forms of ID in case your pet gets lost.
And if you don't have a pet, it's a great time to visit your local shelter and maybe offer an animal in need a loving forever home.
