Timeline of Pope Francis' longest hospital stay as he returns home to Vatican

ROME — (AP) — Pope Francis returned home to the Vatican on Sunday after he was hospitalized for five weeks with a life-threatening bout of pneumonia.

The 88-year-old pope suffered two life-threatening crises while hospitalized, but by the beginning of the fourth week doctors said he was no longer in critical condition. After two weeks of stable condition, they said he was well enough to continue his convalescence at the Vatican.

Here are highlights of the longest hospital stay of Francis’ 12-year papacy, based on details provided by the Vatican:

Feb. 14

Pope Francis is hospitalized with bronchitis and a slight fever immediately following a morning of audiences. Doctors diagnose a respiratory tract infection.

Feb. 17

Pope Francis is diagnosed with polymicrobial (bacterial, viral and fungal) infection in the respiratory passages, marking a setback.

Feb. 18

An X-ray indicates Pope Francis has developed pneumonia in both lungs, marking another setback; cortisone and antibiotic treatments are confirmed.

Feb. 21

Pope's doctors say at a news conference that the pope remains in critical condition and isn't out of danger, but that his condition isn't imminently life-threatening. Doctors say the pope has developed steroid-induced diabetes that is being treated. Prognosis is guarded.

Feb. 22

Pope in critical condition after experiencing a respiratory crisis and requires high-pressure oxygen through nasal tubes, in the first mention of assisted breathing. Francis also receives two blood transfusions after tests show signs of anemia and low platelet count that are later resolved. Setback.

Feb. 23

Doctors report that the pope has gone into onset of slight kidney failure, in a setback. No repeat of the respiratory crisis, but he remains in critical condition.

Feb. 26

The mild renal failure has regressed, in an improvement.

Feb. 28

Pope suffers isolated coughing spasm during which he inhaled vomit, in a setback requiring noninvasive aspiration. Responded well. Placed on a noninvasive mechanical ventilation mask to pump supplemental oxygen into his lungs. Prognosis remains guarded.

March 3

Two acute bronchospasm episodes in a setback requiring bronchoscopies, or a camera-tipped tube with a device to remove mucus plugs, yielding abundant secretions. Pope remained alert, oriented and collaborative during maneuvers. Prognosis remains guarded.

March 6

Pope records an audio message that is broadcast to the faithful in St. Peter's Square thanking them for their prayers. His voice is weak and he's out of breath.

March 10

Doctors declare Francis is no longer in imminent danger of death from pneumonia, but keep him in the hospital for further treatment

March 12

Chest X-ray confirms improvement in pope's condition.

March 13

Pope marks 12th anniversary of papacy from the hospital, where he receives a cake and hundreds of messages and drawings with good wishes. No medical update.

March 14

Pope marks one month in the hospital. Vatican announces it will cease issuing morning updates about the pope's rest overnight and will issue fewer medical bulletins in a sign of the continuing improvements in the pope's medical condition.

March 16

The Vatican released the first photograph of Pope Francis during his hospitalization. The photo shows the pope seated from behind in front of the altar in the private chapel in the papal apartment at Gemelli hospital. No breathing tube is visible.

March 22

Doctors announced that the pope will be dismissed from the hospital the next day, and that he will have a period of conavelesce of at least two months during which he is discouraged from meeting with large groups.

March 23

A weak and frail Francis leaves Gemelli hospital for the Vatican after making a brief appearance on the hospital's balcony.

