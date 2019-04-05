Tiny Danish town could soon have tallest skyscraper in Western Europe

BRANDE, Denmark - A Danish town is set to get a brand new skyscraper being called the tallest in Western Europe.
The new building was designed by the architectural firm Dorte Mandrup, according to The Guardian.
The project overall is being led by Bestseller, a fashion brand founded in the town of Brande, where the skyscraper will stand.
The Tower and Village skyscraper, as it will be named, will be the tallest building in Western Europe once it is complete. At 1,049 feet, it will be taller than London's Shard skyscraper by 34 feet. The Shard currently holds the title of Western Europe's tallest building.
In a news release from Bestseller, the project's manager says the skyscraper will "put Brande on the map."
