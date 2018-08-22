  • Today is National Tooth Fairy Day

    It's time to flash those pearly whites. Wednesday is National Tooth Fairy Day.

    Oddly enough, there are two National Tooth Fairy Days. It's also celebrated on February 28.

    The Tooth Fairy, of course, is known for leaving money under the pillows of children who have lost a tooth.

    The Tooth Fairy came to life in 1927, thanks to an eight-page playlet by Esther Watkins Arnold.

    No word on what the fairy does with all the dental work, or how he (or she) can afford to buy all those teeth.

