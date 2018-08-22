Today is National Tooth Fairy Day

It's time to flash those pearly whites. Wednesday is National Tooth Fairy Day.
Oddly enough, there are two National Tooth Fairy Days. It's also celebrated on February 28.
TRENDING NOW:
- Plane blows 2 tires on takeoff, hip hop artist Post Malone reportedly on board
- Body found in house that caught fire over the weekend
- Tornado, severe thunderstorm warnings issued for our area
- VIDEO: RAW VIDEO: Father-daughter dance after first day of chemo
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
The Tooth Fairy, of course, is known for leaving money under the pillows of children who have lost a tooth.
The Tooth Fairy came to life in 1927, thanks to an eight-page playlet by Esther Watkins Arnold.
No word on what the fairy does with all the dental work, or how he (or she) can afford to buy all those teeth.
CNN
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}