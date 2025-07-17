Top 25 songs in Erie on Shazam in the past week

Stacker compiled a list of the most Shazamed songs in Erie. Erie has the most ranked songs (20) in common with Fayetteville and no ranked songs in common with 53 metros. The most seen artist in Erie's Shazam ranking is Luke Combs and the most popular genre is Hip-Hop/Rap. Data is as of July 17, 2025. Keep reading to see which of your favorite songs made the list.

#25. 100 Bars

- Artist: BabyTron

- Album: 6

- Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 4:45

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 25 song in two other metros

--- Top 50 song in four other metros

#24. Princess Diana

- Artist: Ice Spice & Nicki Minaj

- Album: Like..?

- Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 2:52

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 10 song in one other metro

--- Top 20 song in three other metros

--- Top 25 song in four other metros

--- Top 50 song in 13 other metros

#23. Fight The Feeling

- Artist: Rod Wave

- Album: Fight The Feeling - Single

- Genres: Rap, Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 2:41

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 10 song in two other metros

--- Top 20 song in eight other metros

--- Top 25 song in 14 other metros

--- Top 50 song in 33 other metros

#22. What It Is (Block Boy) [feat. Kodak Black]

- Artist: Doechii

- Album: What It Is (Block Boy) [feat. Kodak Black] - Single

- Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 3:43

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in four other metros

--- Top five song in nine other metros

--- Top 10 song in 37 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 97 other metros

#21. Rodeo (Remix)

- Artist: Lah Pat & Flo Milli

- Album: Rodeo (Remix) - Single

- Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap, Rap

- Length: 4:06

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top five song in one other metro

--- Top 50 song in nine other metros

#20. HAPPY

- Artist: NF

- Album: HOPE

- Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap, Pop

- Length: 4:03

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in one other metro

--- Top five song in five other metros

--- Top 10 song in 27 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 54 other metros

#19. Boy's a liar, Pt. 2

- Artist: PinkPantheress & Ice Spice

- Album: Boy's a liar, Pt. 2 - Single

- Genres: Pop

- Length: 2:11

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 50 song in seven other metros

#18. Karma

- Artist: Taylor Swift

- Album: Midnights (The Til Dawn Edition)

- Genres: Pop

- Length: 3:25

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in one other metro

--- Top 10 song in four other metros

--- Top 20 song in 11 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 16 other metros

#17. Tennessee Orange

- Artist: Megan Moroney

- Album: Lucky

- Genres: Country

- Length: 3:43

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in one other metro

--- Top five song in four other metros

--- Top 10 song in 11 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 25 other metros

#16. Next Thing You Know

- Artist: Jordan Davis

- Album: Bluebird Days

- Genres: Country

- Length: 2:55

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in two other metros

--- Top 20 song in nine other metros

--- Top 25 song in 12 other metros

--- Top 50 song in 35 other metros

#15. sdp interlude

- Artist: Travis Scott

- Album: Birds In The Trap Sing McKnight

- Genres: Rap, Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 3:12

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in three other metros

--- Top three song in eight other metros

--- Top five song in 14 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 35 other metros

#14. Cupid (Twin Version)

- Artist: FIFTY FIFTY

- Album: The Beginning

- Genres: K-Pop, Pop

- Length: 2:53

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top five song in one other metro

--- Top 10 song in 13 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 37 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 55 other metros

#13. Jaded

- Artist: Miley Cyrus

- Album: Endless Summer Vacation

- Genres: Pop

- Length: 3:06

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in one other metro

--- Top five song in two other metros

--- Top 10 song in three other metros

--- Top 20 song in eight other metros

#12. Lick Or Sum

- Artist: GloRilla

- Album: Lick Or Sum - Single

- Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 2:22

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 20 song in four other metros

--- Top 25 song in eight other metros

--- Top 50 song in 19 other metros

#11. Search & Rescue

- Artist: Drake

- Album: Search & Rescue - Single

- Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 4:32

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 10 song in 23 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 70 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 84 other metros

--- Top 50 song in 110 other metros

#10. Waffle House

- Artist: Jonas Brothers

- Album: The Album

- Genres: Pop

- Length: 2:25

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 10 song in one other metro

--- Top 20 song in three other metros

--- Top 25 song in four other metros

--- Top 50 song in 30 other metros

#9. Creepin' (Remix) [feat. 21 Savage]

- Artist: Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & Diddy

- Album: Creepin' (feat. 21 Savage) [Remix] - Single

- Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 3:53

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top five song in one other metro

--- Top 10 song in three other metros

--- Top 20 song in 39 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 56 other metros

#8. Chemical

- Artist: Post Malone

- Album: AUSTIN

- Genres: Pop

- Length: 3:03

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in three other metros

--- Top five song in eight other metros

--- Top 10 song in 28 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 67 other metros

#7. Last Night

- Artist: Morgan Wallen

- Album: One Thing At A Time

- Genres: Country

- Length: 2:44

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in three other metros

--- Top three song in 28 other metros

--- Top five song in 58 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 95 other metros

#6. All My Life (feat. J. Cole)

- Artist: Lil Durk

- Album: Almost Healed

- Genres: Rap, Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 3:44

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in 12 other metros

--- Top three song in 65 other metros

--- Top five song in 89 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 110 other metros

#5. Put It On Da Floor Again (Continued) [feat. Cardi B]

- Artist: Latto

- Album: Put It On Da Floor Again (Continued) [feat. Cardi B] - Single

- Genres: Rap, Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 4:00

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top five song in three other metros

--- Top 10 song in 23 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 52 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 60 other metros

#4. Calm Down

- Artist: Rema

- Album: Rave & Roses

- Genres: Afrobeats, African, Worldwide

- Length: 3:40

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in 30 other metros

--- Top three song in 71 other metros

--- Top five song in 99 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 126 other metros

#3. Favorite Song

- Artist: Toosii

- Album: NAUJOUR

- Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 3:24

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in 37 other metros

--- Top three song in 78 other metros

--- Top five song in 103 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 125 other metros

#2. Fast Car

- Artist: Luke Combs

- Album: Gettin' Old

- Genres: Country

- Length: 4:25

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in 36 other metros

--- Top three song in 66 other metros

--- Top five song in 84 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 109 other metros

#1. Sure Thing

- Artist: Miguel

- Album: All I Want Is You

- Genres: R&B/Soul, Dance, Contemporary R&B

- Length: 3:15

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in one other metro

--- Top three song in three other metros

--- Top five song in six other metros

--- Top 10 song in 44 other metros