  $1 million grant awarded to help Tree of Life victims

    PITTSBURGH - A state commission awarded a $1 million grant for the victims of the Tree of Life synagogue shooting.

    The Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency issued the grant to the Center for Victims set up in the immediate aftermath of the mass shooting in October that killed 11 people and injured six others, including four police officers.

    The grant will help pay for trauma-informed counselors for the wounded and others present in the synagogue during the shooting.

    “The aftereffects of this shooting still reverberate across our neighborhood and city, in the lives of the individual victims, as well as to the congregations and community,” said State Rep. Dan Frankel, whose district includes Squirrel Hill. “I'm hopeful that people will be able to take advantage of important resources necessary to find their path through healing."

