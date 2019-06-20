ETNA, Pa. - Someone is rich today after winning $1 million on a Max-A-Million scratch-off ticket.
The winning ticket was sold at Z & Z Associates Inc. on 6th Avenue, Suite 101, in Pittsburgh, which gets $5,000 bonus for selling the ticket.
Related Headlines
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news.
CLICK HERE to find out how.
Max-A-Million is a $20 scratch-off game with five top prices of $1 million. Three $1 million prizes remain.
Winners have a year to claim their prize. The winner should sign their ticket and contact the Pennsylvania Lottery or file a claim at the nearest Lottery office, officials said.
You can watch the drawing of the Pennsylvania Lottery numbers on Channel 11.
TRENDING NOW:
- Syrian refugee arrested for allegedly planning terror attack on Pittsburgh church
- What we know about Syrian refugee accused of planning terror attack on Pittsburgh church
- Parents, coaches involved in massive brawl at youth baseball game
- VIDEO: Man, woman, boy killed in crash with dump truck
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}