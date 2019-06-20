  • $1 million scratch-off ticket sold in Allegheny County

    ETNA, Pa. - Someone is rich today after winning $1 million on a Max-A-Million scratch-off ticket. 

    The winning ticket was sold at Z & Z Associates Inc. on 6th Avenue, Suite 101, in Pittsburgh, which gets $5,000 bonus for selling the ticket. 

    Max-A-Million is a $20 scratch-off game with five top prices of $1 million.  Three $1 million prizes remain. 

    Winners have a year to claim their prize.  The winner should sign their ticket and contact the Pennsylvania Lottery or file a claim at the nearest Lottery office, officials said.

