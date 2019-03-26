$10,000 worth of equipment stolen from WAMO-FM radio station

FOREST HILLS, Pa. - Thousands of dollars in equipment was stolen from a local radio station.
Hip-hop music station WAMO-FM posted surveillance images to social media.
According to the post, the suspect got away with about $10,000 worth of equipment.
We're working to learn more from police, for Channel 11 Morning News starting at 4:30 a.m.
