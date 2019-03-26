  • $10,000 worth of equipment stolen from WAMO-FM radio station

    FOREST HILLS, Pa. - Thousands of dollars in equipment was stolen from a local radio station.

    Hip-hop music station WAMO-FM posted surveillance images to social media.

    According to the post, the suspect got away with about $10,000 worth of equipment.

