DUQUESNE, Pa. - A $10.6 million settlement has been reached for a truck driver who lost both legs after an accident at the Dura-Bond Coating Inc. pipe yard facility in Duquesne in 2013, attorneys announced Wednesday.
Robert Ryder’s legs were crushed when a 5,000-pound steel pipe rolled off his truck during unloading at the facility on Christmas Eve. He was 53 years old at the time.
Both of Ryder’s legs needed to be amputated after the accident.
In a lawsuit, Ryder claimed Dura-Bond failed to properly inspect the cargo of eight 42-foot-long steel pipes.
