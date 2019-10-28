0 $10K spent on credit card stolen from woman's purse hanging on back of chair

A Shaler woman is wanting answers after someone stole her wallet out of her purse at a restaurant on Freeport Road.

She and her husband were out to eat at Walnut Grill, and she hung her purse on the back of her chair.

"I was sick. I was sick to my stomach," Susan Liebert said.

That was the feeling Liebert got when she realized her wallet was gone from her purse.

"As soon as I picked my purse up I knew that it was light and something was missing. I looked inside and knew instantly my wallet was gone," Liebert said.

Within 45 minutes, whoever took her wallet spent nearly $10,000 at Louis Vuitton and the Apple Store at Ross Park Mall.

Her bank assured her she wouldn't have to pay for the charges, but she and her husband wanted to know how the person got away with it, so they went to the stores.

Police said a similar situation happened to another woman at Market District Cafe that same night.

Liebert now said she learned her lesson.

"Just keep your purse locked. The wallet portion keep it zippered in front of you or if you go to a bar don't take your purse," Liebert said.

Liebert still hasn't found out who took her wallet and police haven't made any arrests, nor do they have any suspects.

