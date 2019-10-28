A Shaler woman is wanting answers after someone stole her wallet right out of her purse at a restaurant on Freeport Road.
She and her husband were out to eat, and she hung her purse on the back of her chair. When she got home, she realized her wallet was gone, and nearly $10,000 had already been spent on her card at Ross Park Mall.
ONLY ON 11 She sat down with Gabriella DeLuca about the question she has for the high end stores, plus the warning she has for other women -- on 11 News at 6 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- Port Authority bus, with passenger on board, swallowed by massive sinkhole downtown
- 1 killed, several hurt, including newborn, after gunfire leads to crash on Route 30
- Neal Huntington reportedly out as Pirates GM
- VIDEO: More than just medicine collected during Prescription Drug Take Back Day
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}