  • $10K spent on credit card stolen from woman's purse that was hanging on back of chair

    Updated:

    A Shaler woman is wanting answers after someone stole her wallet right out of her purse at a restaurant on Freeport Road. 

    She and her husband were out to eat, and she hung her purse on the back of her chair. When she got home, she realized her wallet was gone, and nearly $10,000 had already been spent on her card at Ross Park Mall.  

    ONLY ON 11 She sat down with Gabriella DeLuca about the question she has for the high end stores, plus the warning she has for other women -- on 11 News at 6 p.m.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories