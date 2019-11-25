CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A $12 million dollar tunnel will soon be built under Route 228 in Cranberry Township.
The MSA Thruway project will connect Interstate 79 to the Cranberry Springs development.
According to township officials, the Board of Supervisors approved during a meeting Thursday a contract with Allegheny Excavating Inc. for the project.
Work is expected to begin in the spring. It includes the tunnel itself, ramps, a roundabout connecting the project at Cranberry Woods and sidewalks, officials said.
The project should be completed by the end of 2021.
Traffic on Route 228 will be maintained throughout the project, which follows a master plan developed in 1995 for the future of the Route 228 Corridor, officials said.
