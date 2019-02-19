$2 million fund announced to upgrade Pittsburgh child care facilities

PITTSBURGH - A $2 million fund to upgrade and improve child care facilities in the city of Pittsburgh has been introduced by Mayor Bill Peduto’s administration.
The City of Pittsburgh Childcare Quality Fund was introduced Tuesday to Pittsburgh City Council, with the intention of boosting the quality of early learning and pre-K.
The fund would provide grants to upgrade and improve child care facilities and help them obtain high quality designations from the state, officials said.
“Currently only 19% of Pittsburgh child care facilities have reached the high quality designation of STAR 3 or STAR 4 using Pennsylvania’s Quality Rating and Improvement System Keystone STARS. Programs that are with this designation follow Pennsylvania’s Early Learning Standards and employ staff who have extensive education and training in child development and education,” a news release said.
The fund would go toward facility upgrades like playground installation, roof repair and mold remediation, as well as toward program upgrades like adding literacy materials and mentor programs.
