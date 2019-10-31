PITTSBURGH - Residents in one Pittsburgh neighborhood say they’re frustrated and dejected after the latest effort to deal with repeated flooding appears to have failed.
>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Half-million-dollar project to fix flooding issues in Overbrook starts soon
For years, public officials have discussed the idea of buying out homes along Provost Road in Overbrook.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive Allegheny County news alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.
But Pittsburgh City Councilman Anthony Coghill confirmed his plan to put more than $2 million in the city’s 2020 budget for the buyout will not be moving forward.
One neighbor told Channel 11’s Aaron Martin they’ve fought for years but little has changed to save their homes.
Their message to the city after feeling left out, on 11 News at 6.
TRENDING NOW:
- Rain, storms in the forecast causing some communities to change 2019 Trick-or-Treat times
- Car overturned in Pine Creek, part of Route 8 shut down
- Severe Weather Team 11's 2019 winter forecast
- VIDEO: Smoke billowing from home after fire breaks out in Washington County
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}