NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. - If you bought a Powerball ticket in Westmoreland County for Wednesday’s drawing, you could be $2 million richer.
The ticket was sold at the Donut Connection on Tarentum Bridge Road in New Kensington.
According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, the ticket matched all five white balls (07-10-20-44-57), but not the red Powerball (03).
The ticket was purchased with the Power Play option, making it worth $2 million instead of $1 million. The Power Play multiplier drawn was two.
Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes. The holder of the winning ticket is advised to sign the back of it and contact the nearest Lottery office.
The Powerball jackpot rolled to an estimated annuity value of $308 million, or $192.9 million cash, for the next drawing on Saturday -- which you can watch on Channel 11.
