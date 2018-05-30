$20 million cancer center coming to Beaver Co.

CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A $20 million cancer center will be built in Center Township near the Beaver Valley Mall.
There was a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday for the new Allegheny Health Network development.
"This is not a community cancer center, this is a full force functioning cancer institute that's fully integrated with AGH, West Penn Hospital and Johns Hopkins," said Dr. David Parda, professor and systems chair.
Beaver County officials came together to celebrate the building of the world-class facility.
It's expected to be complete in about a year.
