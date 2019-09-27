OAKDALE, Pa. - Someone got $3 million richer in Allegheny County.
The winning $3,000,000 Diamond Dazzler scratch-off ticket was sold at Circle K on Market Place Drive in Oakdale. The store’s owners will get a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Related Headlines
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive news alerts.
CLICK HERE to find out how.
Diamond Dazzler is a $30 game that offers five top prizes of $3 million. You can check your tickets by scanning them at the lottery retailer or using the lottery’s mobile app.
Winners should sign the back of the ticket immediately and file a claim at the nearest lottery office.
Winners have one year from the sale date of the ticket to claim their prize.
TRENDING NOW:
- Police searching for 7-week-old, toddler believed to be in danger
- Elizabeth Bridge closed indefinitely due to ‘structural concerns,’ officials say
- Nearly 5M DoorDash users affected in security breach
- VIDEO: Chase ends prematurely when Tesla police car's batteries run low
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}