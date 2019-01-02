ERIE, Pa. - The big Mega Millions jackpot was won by someone in New York, but a ticket worth $4 million dollars was sold just a few hours from here in Erie.
The ticket, which was sold at the GetGo on Peach Street, matched all 5 white balls but not the yellow Mega Ball.
The person who bought the ticket also did the Megaplier option, which boosted the prize to $4 million instead of $1 million because the multiplier drawn was four.
The winning numbers for Tuesday’s drawing 34-44-57-62-70. The Mega Ball was 14.
The store earns $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Tuesday’s drawing was worth an estimated $437 million, making it the eighth largest in Mega Millions history.
