$5,000 reward offered for information on person who impaled cow

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. - PETA is offering a reward for information on whomever used a stolen farm tractor to impale and kill a cow on a Westmoreland County farm.
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the incident which happened on Feb. 12 in Hempfield Township.
>>RELATED: Someone uses tractor to impale, kill cow in Westmoreland County
According to investigators, the suspect or suspects caused additional damage at the farm on Matt Shields Row. They believe the damage was caused by someone familiar with the farm.
"It takes a dangerous, callous person to spear a living being and leave her to die in agonizing pain," says PETA Vice President Colleen O'Brien. "PETA is urging anyone with information about this case to come forward so that whoever killed this cow can be held accountable and stopped from hurting anyone else."
Any with information is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police.
TRENDING NOW:
- LIVE UPDATES: Intense winds lead to widespread damage, road closures
- Lady Gaga wins her first Academy Award with 'Shallow'
- Robert Kraft arrest warrant could be issued Monday
- VIDEO: Man fights ticket after he says cop confused hash browns for cellphone
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}