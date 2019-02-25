  • $5,000 reward offered for information on person who impaled cow

    HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. - PETA is offering a reward for information on whomever used a stolen farm tractor to impale and kill a cow on a Westmoreland County farm.

    Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the incident which happened on Feb. 12 in Hempfield Township.

    According to investigators, the suspect or suspects caused additional damage at the farm on Matt Shields Row. They believe the damage was caused by someone familiar with the farm.

    "It takes a dangerous, callous person to spear a living being and leave her to die in agonizing pain," says PETA Vice President Colleen O'Brien. "PETA is urging anyone with information about this case to come forward so that whoever killed this cow can be held accountable and stopped from hurting anyone else."

    Any with information is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police.

