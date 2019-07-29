WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - A Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $500,000 was sold in Allegheny County last week.
The jackpot-winning Cash 5 ticket for the Friday, July 26, drawing was sold at Giant Eagle on Hoffman Boulevard, in West Mifflin. The store owners earned a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
The winner matched all five of the numbers drawn: 02, 05, 18, 24 and 33.
Winners have a year to claim their prize. The winner should sign their ticket and contact the Pennsylvania Lottery or file a claim at the nearest lottery office, officials said.
