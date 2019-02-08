0 $5K reward for information about dog fighting ring after recent case of animal abuse

PITTSBURGH - Humane Animal Rescue is offering a reward for information about the person who abandoned a several injured dog last week.

The dog, who was named Bruce by his rescuers, was found with nearly half of his face missing.

After undergoing surgery at an emergency veterinary center, the surgeons determined that because of the extent of his injuries, the best course of action was to put the dog down.

Local veterinarians told Channel 11 they believe the injuries were likely caused by dogfighting and it's one of the worst cases they have seen.

"It has no nose left, the poor thing. Its sinuses are half gone as well. Life moving forward is going to be difficult," said Dan Rossi, with Humane Animal Rescue. "Very consistent with what would be a dog fighting situation. These are very severe. These are very bad. We have seen lots of dogs with bite wounds to the face, but these ones are very deep, very severe."

Many donors reached out to Humane Animal Rescue after Bruce's story was shared far and wide, and the orgnaization has decided to use that money to help find the person or people responsible.

If you know something, you can report it to the Humane Animal Rescue Investigations Department by calling 412-345-7300 x245, or by emailing investigations@HumaneAnimalRescue.org.

The Humane Society of the United States also has a standing reward of $5,000 for information leading to a conviction of illegal dogfighting.

