HARRISBURG, Pa. - More than $7 million in grants to improve safety were awarded to schools in Pennsylvania, including several in the Pittsburgh area.
The "Safe Schools Targeted Grants" come from the Pennsylvania Department of Education and are intended to help "prevent and reduce violent incidents, to purchase safety and security-related equipment, and to provide for the training and compensation of school resource and police officers."
Four types of grants make up the $7.2 million given out: equipment grants of up to $25,000, program grants of up to $20,000, School Police Officer grants of up to $40,000 and School Resource Officer grants of up to $60,000.
School districts in western Pennsylvania that received grants include Pittsburgh, Baldwin-Whitehall, North Allegheny, Upper Saint Clair, West Mifflin, Mount Pleasant, Burrell, McGuffey, Butler and Blackhawk. (CLICK HERE to see all the districts that received grants.)
