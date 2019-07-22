DELMONT, Pa. - A Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $800,000 was sold in Westmoreland County last week.
The jackpot-winning Cash 5 ticket was sold at Rite Aid on Route 22 in Delmont. The store owners earned a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
The winner matched all five of the numbers drawn: 06, 10, 11, 31 and 40.
Winners have a year to claim their prize. The winner should sign their ticket and contact the Pennsylvania Lottery or file a claim at the nearest lottery office, officials said.
You can watch the drawing of the Pennsylvania Lottery numbers on Channel 11.
