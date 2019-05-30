  • 'Armed and dangerous' man wanted for double shooting

    Updated:

    BEAVER FALLS, Pa. - Police are searching for a man believed to be armed and dangerous after a double shooting in Beaver County.

    Dashung Malone, 26, is a black male, 5'9" weighing 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. 

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Beaver County news.

    CLICK HERE to find out how

    Police had 3rd and 16th streets blocked off while they gathered evidence just after 11 p.m.

    A 20-uear-old woman and 19-year-old man were taken to the hospital.  Their conditions haven't been released.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories