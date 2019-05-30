BEAVER FALLS, Pa. - Police are searching for a man believed to be armed and dangerous after a double shooting in Beaver County.
Dashung Malone, 26, is a black male, 5'9" weighing 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Beaver County news.
CLICK HERE to find out how
Police had 3rd and 16th streets blocked off while they gathered evidence just after 11 p.m.
A 20-uear-old woman and 19-year-old man were taken to the hospital. Their conditions haven't been released.
TRENDING NOW:
- Pittsburgh Traffic: Route 28 northbound lanes reopen, southbound lanes remain closed
- Body of missing 5-year-old Utah girl found; uncle gives police location, reports say
- 2 people reportedly rescued from car in flood waters on Route 28
- VIDEO: Woman Airlifted To Hospital After Attack By 3 Pit Bull Dogs
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}