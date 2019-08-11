DELMONT, Pa. - Police and fire crews are on the scene of an incident in Delmont, Westmoreland County.
Delmont Borough Police said there is a critical incident on West Pine Street and to please avoid the area. They said the scene is secure at this time.
Route 66 is closed from Route 22 going toward Delmont. Fire crews are redirecting traffic.
.#breaking rt 66 is closed from rt 22 going towards Delmont. Stay with @WPXI as we try to find out more information. #wpxi pic.twitter.com/UbcbjuRJeW— Jamie Cashdollar (@Cashmoney2292) August 11, 2019
We have a crew at the scene working to find out what's going on. We'll have the latest developments on 11 at 11.
TRENDING NOW:
- Jeffrey Epstein found dead in jail cell, officials say
- Reports: Antonio Brown won't play this season unless he gets to use old helmet
- Motorcyclist killed in crash in Squirrel Hill Tunnel
- VIDEO: Lidia's Pittsburgh to close after nearly two-decades in the Strip
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}