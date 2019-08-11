  • 'Critical incident' shuts down road in Delmont; police say to avoid the area

    DELMONT, Pa. - Police and fire crews are on the scene of an incident in Delmont, Westmoreland County.

    Delmont Borough Police said there is a critical incident on West Pine Street and to please avoid the area. They said the scene is secure at this time. 

    Route 66 is closed from Route 22 going toward Delmont. Fire crews are redirecting traffic. 

    We have a crew at the scene working to find out what's going on. We'll have the latest developments on 11 at 11. 

