  • 'Day of Healing' to remember victims of deadly synagogue shooting

    PITTSBURGH - Saturday marked two weeks since the deadly attack at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill.

    Sunday, members of the Jewish community gathered to help the healing process.

    Some world-renowned Jewish musicians leant their star power to the event, showing the community that they will continue to be supported.

