NEVILLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - About 1,000 residents on Neville Island have been using bottled water for everything from drinking to bathing since Tuesday night because of a backflow in the water system.
According to a release from the township, an industrial water meter recorded a backflow into the water system of approximately 2,000 gallons. The content of the backflow is unknown at this time, but there was a threat of contamination.
It took until Wednesday afternoon for the restriction to be partially lifted.
The township announced a "do not consume" order will remain in place, but the water can now be used for handwashing, bathing, making ice, brushing teeth and washing dishes.
However, the people who live there, along with businesses in the area, still cannot use the water for drinking, cooking and food preparation.
Water will still be available at the Neville Island Fire Department at 5300 Grand Avenue.
