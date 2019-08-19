NEW BRIGHTON, Pa. - People who live in a house with several apartments inside in New Brighton, Beaver County had to be evacuated early Monday after a fire broke out.
Melissa Eagles and her fiance were in their second story apartment in Fifth Street home around 4 a.m. when they said it was thundering and lightning.
Minutes later Eagles went to the kitchen ands saw smoke coming from an outlet and yelled for her fiance.
"I said, 'Get the heck out.' I said, 'The kitchen is on fire.' I said. 'The refrigerator is really hot.' He's like 'Call 911 and then go get the neighbor's downstairs," and that's what I did," Eagles said.
The deputy fire chief tells Channel 11 the cause of the fire is electrical.
Several fire departments responded and quickly got the fire under control.
There's no visible damage on the front of the apartment house, but firefighters said the back of the building has extensive damage.
