HARRISBURG, Pa. - Gov.Tom Wolf says he’s appalled by the legislation passed in Alabama and Georgia that limits a woman’s right to choose.
Wolf posted this video on Twitter Thursday, saying that he would veto any anti-choice bill.
I’m appalled by legislation in Alabama, Georgia, and even here in Pennsylvania that limits a woman’s right to choose.— Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) May 16, 2019
I’ll veto any anti-choice bill that lands on my desk. I won’t let our commonwealth go backward on reproductive rights. pic.twitter.com/CJ8Fs6krSo
This week, the Pennsylvania House of Representatives passed legislation that would ban abortions based solely on the prenatal diagnosis of Down syndrome. Wolf said he would veto the measure if it reaches his desk.
Currently in Pennsylvania, women can seek an abortion up until 24 weeks of pregnancy.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed into law the nation’s strictest abortion ban. It would make performing an abortion, at any stage of pregnancy, illegal and punishable up to life in prison.
Georgia passed a bill earlier this month that would ban abortion after six weeks of pregnancy. A bill is moving through Missouri that would ban abortion after eight weeks.
