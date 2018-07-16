  • 'Mass casualty plan' launched at KeyBank Pavilion during Vans Warped Tour

    BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. - A "mass casualty plan" is being launched at KeyBank Pavilion due to heat-related incidents during the Vans Warped Tour, Washington County dispatchers confirmed to Channel 11.

    Dispatchers said people were already transported and more EMS units are on the way to the pavilion to transport more.

    KeyBank Pavilion has their own ambulance service, a 911 official said. 

    Channel 11's Cara Sapida is on her way to Key Bank Pavilion working to find out more, for Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.

