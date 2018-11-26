MeToo movement partly to blame for drop in company holiday parties

With a strong economy, it's surprising to hear a lot of American companies are not having holiday office parties this year.
But experts say it has more to do with a movement than economic conditions.
Andy Challenger of Challenger, Gray & Christmas said only 65% of companies surveyed are planning to have a holiday party this year. Challenger said it's because of the #MeToo movement.
"Certainly, companies are worried about potential lawsuits, stemming from inappropriate behavior that happens typically at holiday parties after hours, when there's alcohol flowing," Challenger said.
If not canceling, other companies are limiting or eliminating alcohol served at annual office holiday parties.
