0 'Rodent infestation' at Braddock golf course prompts consumer alert

BRADDOCK, Pa. - Violations at the Restaurant at Grand View Golf Club in Braddock included a rodent infestation, according to the Allegheny County Health Department.

The agency posted a consumer alert for the facility, finding fresh mouse droppings on stored croutons. The most recent inspection also found three dead mice, including one decayed one, on sticky boards in a storage area.

Other violations included food stored at unsafe temperatures, no certified food manager and the door on a walk-in cooler not sealing properly.

The facility has not been ordered to close, according to Health Department officials.

A spokesperson for the restaurant sent a statement to Channel 11:

"Grand View would like the public to know that we are working to remedy the situations that were noted in the Health Dept inspection report. We would like to point out that there were mice that were found dead in devices that we put out in order catch the ones that get into our building. This is the time of year that they look to go somewhere warm and we are a golf course so we have plenty of animals that roam our property. "Infestation" is a harsh word to use in this case and it bothers us that this word was used to describe what is essentially a few mice looking for somewhere warm in the cool weather.

We want to assure everyone that frequents our facility that the mice were found because we diligently work to keep them from getting to the point where they become a serious problem. Our kitchen is clean, our employees work hard to ensure that everyone visiting has an enjoyable experience here. We would also like to point out that if the Health Department thought that our facility is a serious threat to public safety that they would have shut us down, not posted a sticker. Within the next several days, we will remedy the problems and undergo a new inspection to get our rating back."

