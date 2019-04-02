PITTSBURGH - What would you do if a tornado or severe thunderstorm warning was issued for your area? It’s important to have a plan of action in place in the event of severe weather.
The National Weather Service and Severe Weather Team 11 are encouraging you to take place in “Safe Place Selfie Day” on April 3, 2019.
Whether you’re at work or home, at 11:11 a.m. local time, go to your safe place and snap a selfie and tweet and tag WPXI using the hashtags #SafePlaceSelfie and #WPXI.
Here's Danielle's #SafePlaceSelfie of a location at Channel 11. It's a room within a room that's not exposed to outside walls.
Plan a safe spot that you and your family can go to in the event of life-threatening weather. It may be a basement or interior room. Remember, Pittsburgh can see strong, straight-line winds and tornadoes, especially in late spring and early summer.
It’s always important to prepare and know what you’re going to do in an emergency.
