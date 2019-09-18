PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police issued two arrest warrants for a serial bank robber.
Shawn Stevens, 49, was on parole for a previous bank robbery when he robbed two more banks this month.
Stevens is wanted in connection with the Sep. 9 robbery of a Citizens Bank in the 3700 block of Fifth Avenue and the Sept. 17 PNC Bank robbery on Walnut Street.
In both robberies, police said Stevens handed a teller a not saying he was armed – demanding cash placed in a bag with no dye packs.
Once he received an undisclosed amount of money, he left the bank without speaking, according to a release from police.
Investigators described Stevens as 5-foot-9 inches, weighing 240 pounds with brown eyes. He is considered to be armed and dangerous.
Pittsburgh police is working with the local branch of the FBI to locate Stevens. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call Violent Crimes Detectives at 412-323-7161.
