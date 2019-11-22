  • 'The hope is no other family has to suffer,' mothers of care facility abuse victims share anger

    Updated:

    BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. - "This is a picture of my Nicholas." 

    Katherine Wickline wants you to see her son. She believes he died from the abuse and torture he suffered at McGuire Memorial, a facility caring for people with severe mental and physical disabilities.

    Related Headlines

    Michelle Short's brother was also a victim of abuse.

    You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Beaver County newsCLICK HERE to find out how.

    "The hope is every night that no other family has to suffer through this like we have," she said.

    READ: Employee at home for disabled children, adults arrested for taking inappropriate pictures of them

    A former care worker has been charged with abusing patients at the facility and taking pictures and videos of the acts.

    On Channel 11 News at 5, Amy Marcinkiewicz shares more of this emotional morning as the families of abuse victims say there could be more victims out there.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories